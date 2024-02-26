What winter? It hasn't been this hot in February in Des Moines in more than 100 years

It hasn't been this hot since in more than a century.

Temperatures in Des Moines are expected to break records today with a high of 75 degrees. The previous record high for Feb. 26 was 70 degrees in 1896.

Current daily high temp records for Feb 26 are forecasted to be exceeded by several degrees today as high temps soar into the upper 60s to 70s. Some locations will also make a run at the all-time February record high temp!



Enjoy it as temps sharply decrease into Tues night. pic.twitter.com/Dc1vLF04Wm — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 26, 2024

The average high temperature for today is usually around 40 degrees, according to NWS. The Des Moines metro will nearly double that today.

NWS Des Moines posted on social media about extreme fire weather conditions today as well. Most of Iowa is under a red flag warning for high temperatures and dry conditions.

NWS warned people not to burn anything within the state, as fire will spread quickly.

Extreme fire weather conditions are expected across much of the state today.



A Red Flag Warning means DO NOT BURN as any fire that does start will spread quickly in these conditions. Use caution when operating heavy equipment that could spark a fire as well. pic.twitter.com/KupoJx1GQc — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 26, 2024

At 9 a.m., it was 41 degrees in Des Moines with a few clouds. Winds are expected today from the southeast at 10 to 16 miles per hour in the afternoon. Gusts could get as high as 31 miles per hour.

The low tonight is expected to be 42 degrees. Winds will calm into the evening with a mostly clear sky.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines may break record-high temperatures by 5 degrees, NWS says