Winter Haven man arrested in Lakeland shooting, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal Lakeland shooting, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 5500 block of Deeson Road.

Detectives say when they arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, Shannon Owens, 31, who had been detained by several witnesses.

During their investigation, detectives determined that the victim arrived at the property and made verbal contact with Owens before a gunshot was heard.

Witnesses said when they discovered the victim with an upper-body gunshot wound, Owens was attempting to remove the body.

Owens is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, detectives said.