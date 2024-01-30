Winter Haven man charged in deadly motorcycle hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne Berry, 38, was allegedly driving a pickup truck shortly after midnight on Cypress Gardens Boulevard near Old Helena Road when he turned in front of a motorcycle, deputies said.

Reuben Goss, 26, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, deputies said. He was wearing a helmet.

Berry allegedly drove away from the crash and parked his truck at a pub a few hundred feet away, according to the sheriff’s office. He went inside the pub but was refused service because he was “not right.”

Berry then allegedly walked to a lounge nearby where he left with a friend, deputies said.

Berry was later found at his home and charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I pray for the family of Mr. Goss; their loss is immeasurable,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “We can’t bring him back, but the Traffic Homicide detectives tracked down the man responsible, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that Mr. Goss’ family sees justice served.”

Berry had previously been arrested for DUI and had his license suspended several times, according to deputies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.