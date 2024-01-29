Winter Haven man wanted in connection with Poinciana killing, Polk Sheriff's Office says

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Kwavaughn Armani Buckly, 23, of Winter Haven in connection with homicide in Poinciana during the weekend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 23-year-old Winter Haven man in connection with a homicide in Poinciana during the weekend.

In a Monday afternoon news release, the Sheriff's Office said Kwavaughn Armani Buckly, 23, is wanted in the death of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, of Poinciana. Aguirre was found dead in his home on Lauderdale Court on Saturday. The news release offered no details on the time or manner of death.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives obtained a warrant for Buckley on charges of first-degree murder and armed burglary with assault. It said the motive for the killing "appears to be jealousy over a woman."

The Sheriff's Office said Buckley drives a silver Chrysler 300 and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is known to frequent the Poinciana area, which straddles Polk and Osceola counties.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Buckley is asked to contact homicide investigations at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To report information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400 TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Polk sheriff searching for suspect in Poinciana man's death