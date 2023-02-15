Winter Haven police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Andrea Jasso

Winter Haven police and family members are trying to locate a 13-year-old girl who was last seen at her residence on Avenue F Northeast about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Andrea Jasso is 5-foot-2 and roughly 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and sweat pants.

Police said Andrea's mother went into the bedroom to check on her and found that she was gone. They said Andrea has a history of causing self harm, but she made no concerning statements or actions recently.

Andrea does not have a history of running away, and there was no known event that occurred yesterday that might have caused her to leave, police said.

Anyone who knows of Andrea's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Cooper at 863-307-2296 immediately.

