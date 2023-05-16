Winter Haven police say man stole squad car with K-9 inside after burglary attempt

WINTER HAVEN ― A 20-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he stole and crashed a Winter Haven police car with a K-9 unit inside after a botched burglary.

Menylek Jarrett, who police said is homeless, was arrested Saturday and faces charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, business burglary, tampering with a police K-9, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and driving when no driver's license was issued.

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Winter Haven officers responded to a 911 call from employees at the Amscot at 2121 8th St. NW. Three employees were inside when a rock was thrown through the business' glass door.

Police said Jarrett entered the business and threw another rock at the teller glass, which did not shatter. He then unsuccessfully attempted to enter the door of the teller's area, they said.

Officers arriving at the scene were unaware that Jarrett left the business. Police said he broke the driver's side window of a locked patrol vehicle that had K-9 Logan in the back. He drove toward U.S. 17 and Havendale Boulevard, crashing into multiple vehicles along the way, according to the police news release.

When the car became disabled, officers said Jarrett excited the vehicle and began running toward Inman Park. Additional officers arriving at the scene chased Jarrett on food, using a Taser before arresting him.

One person in a damaged vehicle was taken to the hospital to be treated for head pain. Jarrett was taken to Winter Haven Health for treatment then booked into Polk County Jail. No other injuries were reported.

Jarrett is being held without bond, police said.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

