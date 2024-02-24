Winter Haven police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to child walking to school

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a child who was walking to school on Friday morning.

The student, a 12-year-old, was walking at about 7:45 a.m. near Avenue J Southeast and 4th Street Southeast when a man in a silver SUV drove next to the child, opened the door, and exposed himself, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

The man was wearing a black shirt, a mask and sunglasses, police said.

The child said the vehicle didn’t have a license plate, according to police. Video later showed the vehicle in the parking lot of Eye Specialists on Avenue K Southeast and the man put the plate back on the SUV and left.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-287-7424 or 863-401-2256.

