Winter Haven police seek public's help identifying men in fatal Publix fight

Winter Haven police are seeking the public's help identifying the individuals, pictured here, for their involvement in a fight at the Publix in the Northgate Shopping Center that lead to the death of a man.

WINTER HAVEN — Police are seeking the public's help identifying men involved in a fight inside a Winter Haven Publix that led to the death of one individual.

Winter Haven police have released a series of photos in hopes of identifying several men involved in the fight that broke out at Publix in Northgate Shopping Center, 1385 Sixth St. NW, on Thursday afternoon.

Police said an unidentified man was standing inside Publix near the customer service desk when a group of men entered behind him and a fight ensued. The group of men ran outside the store then left the scene.

It appears the man standing at the counter cut one of the other males during the fight, according to police. A man was dropped off at Winter Haven Hospital's Emergency Department with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead and his identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the individuals in the photos is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946 or 863-401-2256.

