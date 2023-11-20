Winter heating assistance program begins

The Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission's Emergency HEAP Winter Crisis Program has begun.

Winter Crisis Program is a federally funded program administered by the Ohio Development Services Agency, Office of Community Assistance that provides financial assistance to low-income households that are threatened with disconnection from their heating source, or have already had service disconnected.

Those households serviced by a PUCO-regulated utility are encouraged to sign up for the Percentage of Income Payment Plus Plan (PIPP Plus) or an alternate budget payment plan.

Eligible households include those in disconnect status or notice of disconnection, transferring or establishing new service. Households utilizing bulk fuel must have a tank containing less than 25% of its capacity.

Income documentation for all household members along with social security numbers, electric and gas bills, proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members, proof of disability if disabled, and other documentation must be presented. Income guidelines are based at 175% of the Federal Poverty Level.

For a household of one person annual income must fall at or below $25,515, household of two is $34,510, family of three is $43,505, family of four the annual income must be at or below $52,500. Income may also be calculated using the past 30 days which for a single household is $2,097.12.

Approved applicants will also have their application automatically processed for the Regular HEAP program, where additional assistance may be available.Eligible households may receive financial assistance once per heating season. The HEAP heating season is Nov. 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024. The benefit amounts are as follows: PUCO regulated gas or electric customers may receive a benefit of up to $175, non-regulated electric or gas (i.e. co-ops) may receive a benefit amount up to $750.

Income eligible bulk fuel customers may receive up to $650 for wood or coal, and up to $1,200 is available for bulk fuel propane/bottled gas and fuel oil consumers. Assistance for furnace repair is also available up to $1,500.To learn more or to apply, phone the Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission's HEAP office 419-281-4327.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Winter heating assistance program begins