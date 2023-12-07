Winter Hike Series at Ohio State Parks a great way to get exercise, enjoy nature

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but Ohio’s state parks and natural preserves are still delightful, especially when sharing those delights with family, friends or others who also appreciate nature even in its frostier form.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Winter Hike Series is designed to encourage Ohioans and visitors to rouse themselves from a warm hearth or under a snug blankie and stretch their legs for an hour or two while Jack Frost nips at their nose.

While hikers can explore the trails nearly any day of the year, it’s often more fun to participate with a group of other enthusiasts, said Richelle Gatto, naturalist at Wingfoot Lake State Park in Akron.

A dusting of snow brings a hint of winter magic to John Bryan State Park.

The Winter Hike Series offers that opportunity, with organized outings that attract hikers in numbers from just a few to hundreds.

“It’s a great time to get to know other hikers,” said Gatto, who has led many winter hikes.

Participants at the events often share their experiences about other state parks, favorite trails and hiking opportunities, Gatto said.

“I’m grateful that we have such great hiking and trail apps now,” she said. “But there’s nothing like personal experience from other hikers to get encouraged to get out there to explore other parks and trails.”

Hikers can also benefit from the knowledge of the naturalists who lead the hikes and can point out interesting geological features, plants and critters along the way, she said.

A hiker explores the beautiful formations at Nelson Kennedy Ledges State Park.

Winter hikes are also a great excuse for a road trip to explore parks in every part of Ohio, Gatto said. Often, winter hikers are visiting a particular state park for the first time, she said.

Although winter is still officially two weeks away, the Winter Hike Series has already begun. But the series gets underway in earnest on Dec. 21, the first day of winter, when Pymatuning, Mosquito Lake, Great Seal, Dillon, Indian Lake, Caesar Creek and Alum Creek state parks all host hikes.

More: Phoenix Rising: the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center

The hikes at Caesar Creek and Alum Creek will be after dark, appropriate for the shortest day of the year, and be illuminated by the moon, which will be a few days short of full. Dillon State Park will also host a hike on the evening of the first full moon of winter on Dec. 26.

(Sticklers might note that astronomical winter doesn’t arrive until the solstice at precisely 10:27 p.m. on Dec. 21. So, the first actual winter hike will be at Lake Hope State Park, which hosts a 1.5 mile solstice hike on the morning of Dec. 22.)

For those who want to get in one last hike or walk of 2023 (and feel better about all those canapes and champagne to be consumed at New Year’s Eve parties), last hike events will be held on New Year’s Eve Eve, i.e. Dec. 30, at Shawnee, Caesar Creek, Maumee Bay, Rocky Fork, Hueston Woods, Burr Oak and Paint Creek State Park.

Gatto will lead the New Year’s Day hike at Wingfoot Lake State Park in Akron, one of a dozen Jan. 1 hikes to be hosted by Ohio State Parks across the state.

Van Buren, Pymatuning, Lake Hope, Hueston Woods, Maumee Bay, Salt Fork, Caesar Creek, Shawnee, Indian Lake and Paint Creek state parks will also host Jan. 1 or “First Day” hikes.

Hocking Hills State Park is the site of one of the most popular winter hikes in Ohio

Hikes continue throughout the winter. On Jan. 20, Hocking Hills State Park will host its 58th annual Winter Hike, a six-mile hike from Old Man’s Cave to Ash Cave that attracts hundreds of participants.

More: Need to plan a weekend getaway? Consider picturesque Mercer County, West Virgina

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of naturalist-led winter hikes in Ohio, Gatto noted. Participants in one of this year’s hikes will get a special commemorative sticker to mark the anniversary and their achievement, a great holiday present to yourself!

For a complete listing of scheduled winter hikes at Ohio parks and preserves visit https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/family-friendly/winter-activities/osp-winter-hike.

Steve Stephens is a freelance travel writer and photographer. Email him at sjstephensjr@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Winter Hike Series at Ohio's state parks a great way to explore