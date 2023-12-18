Winter hike on the Turkey Creek Trail is perfect for a no-bugs change of scenery

The Lowcountry forest in winter is not unlike the Lowcountry forest in summer.

There are a few less bugs, snakes and other cold-blooded woodland residents are generally in hiding, and the humidity is at a bearable level. However, the woods of the Lowcountry are generally still very green, as the shiny leaves of live oaks and bushy pines still cast a sense of warm-weather vibrancy when the pale winter sun peeks between their branches.

If you travel inland to the edge of the Piedmont, you will immediately sense a dramatic change. Forests filled with trees that lose their leaves every year seem more open and bright. The presence of hills brings your horizon closer, and insects disappear altogether. After the blaze of fall colors have passed, a winter brightness surrounds you as bare trees reach to the sky. It is a perfect time to go for a hike.

There is a destination in the rising land just beyond the Lowcountry that is an ideal place to stretch your legs on a winter walk and be home in time for supper. The Turkey Creek Trail near Augusta is part of the Sumter National Forest and offers a unique opportunity to experience scenery that is reminiscent of the Blue Ridge Mountains. A rocky creek flows over low waterfalls below steep bluffs. On the heights above, tall oaks, hickory and other trees are filed with songbirds and squirrels. A well-maintained hiking trail crosses a historic old bridge, winds past natural springs and allows glimpses of the bubbling water below.

The path is frequented by mountain bikers and hikers — and you can even bring along your four-legged friend. The Turkey Creek Trail is one of a number of local pet-friendly destinations that is fun for everyone to enjoy.

The Key Bridge is your “key” to a day of adventure on the Turkey Creek Trail in the Sumter National Forest. This 13 mile out-and-back trail near Augusta begins at this historic steel bridge, built in 1912 and named for Henry Key, one of the original European settlers in the area. Now a footbridge, it is part of the South Carolina Rails to Trails hiking and biking trails program. You cross Key Bridge as you begin a moderately challenging hike through hardwood forest along Turkey and Wine creeks.

One way to access the Turkey Creek Trail is at the Key Bridge trail head. Located between Augusta and Edgefield, the bridge preserves a bit of local history and makes a picturesque entry into a beautiful location.

Originally built in 1912, Key Bridge served both motorized and horse-drawn traffic crossing the high banks of Turkey Creek. Named for one of the original European settlers in the area, it served travelers until 2007 when it was replaced by a modern bridge. At the bridge you have a choice to take the Wine Creek Trail upstream or the Turkey Creek Trail downstream. Both paths are moderately challenging out-and-back trails. The Turkey Creek Trail is 12.5 miles total from point to point and can take 4-6 hours to complete.

Turkey Creek is part of the Stevens Creek watershed that drains to the Savannah River near Augusta. This region is home to rare plants, and hiking the Turkey Creek Trail feels more like a visit to the mountains, despite it being only a short drive from the Lowcountry. The creek provides a unique juxtaposition between rocky waterfalls and majestic bald cypress, a tree that seems more at home in Lowcountry swamps and rivers.

Along the winter trail you will encounter few difficulties. Turkey Creek is a typical Piedmont stream, with muddy brown water reflecting winter rains, and it is part of the Stevens Creek watershed that empties into the nearby Savannah River. A special feature of this unique region is the presence of rare or fascinating plants, as well as an area where palmetto grow alongside northern wildflowers and lowland cypress trees share the creek bank with upland trees.

When you hike along Turkey Creek Trail in winter, you can catch a glimpse of early spring as plants like the dimpled trout lily (Erythronium umbilicatum) and hepatica flowers (Hepatica americana) peek through the fallen leaves.

Even in the middle of winter, South Carolina always has a reminder that spring is just around the corner. Here, a round-lobed Hepatica flower (Hepatica americana) smiles upward from the forest floor along the Turkey Creek Trail near Augusta.

After hiking the length of the trail or at a stopping point along the way, you turn around and retrace your steps. In places where the trail descends to the creek bank or at a footbridge over a tributary, you can investigate the noisy waters of the creek or spot the rocky footings of an old timber bridge that once carried farm wagons to market or travelers to the Lowcountry.

Turkey Creek Trail near Augusta provides a fascinating change of scenery that will remind you of the beauty of natural places outside of the Lowcountry and allow you to appreciate the sea breeze and pinewoods all the more when you return home.

The Turkey Creek Trail near Augusta provides a hiking or mountain biking adventure along its 13-mile out-and-back length. A wide, well-maintained path runs along the contours of the dramatic bluff that follows Turkey and Wine creeks. Here, two hikers enjoy an afternoon exploring the hardwood forest along the creek.

Getting there

Turkey Creek Trail is located a little over 2 1/2 hours from the Beaufort area and is very easy to find. Part of the Long Cane Ranger District of the Sumter National Forest, the trail head is well-documented and accessible by paved road.

From the Lowcountry, take U.S. 278 to Aiken and U.S. 78 Bypass to S.C. 19. Take S.C. 19/U.S. 25 to Edgefield. Take S.C. 23 to Miller’s Crossroads and turn right onto Edgefield County S-19-68. Key Bridge is at approximately 5 miles on the county line.

An alternate route is to take S.C. 125 at Allendale through the Savannah River Site. From there, travel through Augusta to S.C. 230 (Key Road) directly to the trail head. There is a short gravel access road to the bridge and the start of the trail. You will find ample parking at this popular location but no facilities. Please be sure to bring water and supplies as needed and dress for the season.

A plant guide is recommended to discover and know more about the rare and fascinating life that you will find along the trail.

For more information, call the Long Cane Ranger District of the Sumter National Forest at (803) 624-9471 or go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/scnfs/recreation/hiking/recarea/?recid=47193&actid=50 for maps and other resources.

Hikers enjoy the sunny winter afternoon along the Turkey Creek Trail near Augusta. The trail is moderately challenging as it ascends and descends the bluffs along the creek, which flows over rocky falls below.