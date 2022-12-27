Winter hiking — Here’s a list of cold weather gear and essentials you’ll need from boots to pants

Winter hiking essentials.

With winter in full swing, this is one of the best times of year to explore the outdoors. Not only is hiking a wonderful way to take in nature, it’s also a great way to reconnect with family and friends. It's a good activity to get everyone out of the house if you've been cooped up for the holidays.

While hiking has its perks, being out in nature in the winter means that you’ll have to plan for unforeseen events. Don't be afraid—you just need the right things. Knowing the approximate round-trip time, the weather and the trail conditions can help you prepare ahead of time—especially for anything important you’ll need to take with you.

If you're ready to get outside, we have a list of the top winter hiking essentials that you should never hit the trails without—from fire starters to hiking boots and everything in between.

1. A water bottle that’s built to last

Staying hydrated while going on your hike is important so that you can keep your energy levels up and reduce the risk of being dehydrated. For shorter hikes, this Yeti Rambler Bottle will hold more than enough water to quench your thirst. The Yeti Rambler also came out as Reviewed’s best water bottle for the outdoors on account of its double-wall insulation, wide mouth and sturdiness. Made of stainless steel with non-peeling DuraCoat color, this bottle can withstand the roughest conditions and the chug cap will allow you to drink water faster.

From $40 at Amazon

2. Hiking boots made for the trails

The right hiking shoes are going to be at the top of your list for the most important items you’ll need for hiking. From rocky trail conditions to wetter areas, a good pair of waterproof hiking boots will keep you comfortable throughout your hike.

From $75 at REI

3. Emergency fire starter that’ll always be handy

Whether you are lost or injured, starting a fire is essential to signal for help, keep you warm and even disinfect wounds. In case the unforeseeable happens, the UST Strikeforce Fire Starter should always be in your backpack. This fire starter will last up to 4,000 strikes and work in poor weather conditions such as rain.

$28 at Amazon

4. First aid preparedness for any situation

One thing that you must take with you on every hike is a first aid kit—there are no “ifs”, “ands” or “buts” around it. The Protect Life First Aid Kitis Reviewed’s best first aid kit because it has everything you need in case of an emergency. It’s compact, lightweight and holds all the basic essentials.

Choose from up to 250 pieces that include a wide variety of bandages, gauze, medications, topical relief and wound cleansers. Plus, the clear compartments allow you to have easy access to whatever you need without wasting time.

$13 at Amazon

5. Leggings that pack a punch

If you don’t like bulky hiking pants, these Lululemon Women’s Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Tights will be the perfect alternative. Like regular cargo hiking pants, it has pockets to store items like your phone and a granola bar but without the added weight. Made of abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking and quick drying material, these leggings will keep you comfortable throughout your cold hike.

$138 at Lululemon

6. Polarized sunglasses to p rotect your eyes

From the sun’s UV rays to the wind and even debris, many things will hinder your vision. The Sunski Yuba Polarized Sunglasses will not only reduce glare from water and snow to lessen your eye strain but the lenses cover 100% full spectrum UV protection (UVA, UVB and UV400). With many polarized sunglasses having a reputation of being heavy around your head, this pair is super stylish and lightweight.

$58 at REI

7. Accessories for t raveling across snowy terrain

If you’re adventurous enough to hike in the snow, you’ll need to pair your winter hiking boots with some dependable snowshoes—and a hiking pole for additional stability (we recommend Reviewed’s favorite, the Cascade Mountain Tech Quick Lock Trekking Poles). With the MSR Men’s Evo Ascent Snowshoes, you’ll be able to maintain your balance, have traction over slippery areas and float over trails with soft or deep snow with ease—reducing any chances of falling and hurting yourself.

$210 at REI

8. Boots for easy hiking

Go across any terrain in these The North Face Men’s Vectiv Exploris Mid Futurelight Boots. The breathable and waterproof boots feature a ghillie lacing system that gives your feet a secure fit. The VECTIVE rocker midsole supports your forward movement while maintaining stability. The trails will never be the same with these.

$169 at The North Face

9. Gaiters to k eep the snow out of your boots

With a good pair of gaiters, you can keep snow out of your winter hiking boots. The front closure allows you to adjust the fit for different types of boots. Plus, the straps and buckles secure it in place—keeping any pesky debris out. For optimal warmth and protection, pair them with your favorite hiking socks and insulated hiking boots.

From $30 at REI

10. The all-in-one hiking pants

A good pair of hiking pants is everything. With The North Face Women’s Bridgeway Zip-Off Pants, you’ll be able to hike in different weather conditions without adding weight. The 3-in-1 pants allow you to adjust from full-length pants to capris and to shorts. The FlashDry material helps keep the moisture out and the 40+ ultraviolet protection factor adds additional sun protection.

$119 at The North Face

11. A headlamp to i lluminate the evening path

Whether you’re hiking at night or anticipate that your day hike may extend into the evening hours, you must have a Black Diamond Astro 300 Headlamp on hand. The full-strength headlamp will light up your trail when you need it most—and it’ll do great during a sudden rain or sleet downpour, thanks to the IPX4 stormproof protection.

$20 at REI

12. Sunscreen without the weight

Sun protection is a must on a hike. Even on a cloudy day, you still run the risk of harming your skin without any sunscreen. The Bare Republic Clearscreen Sunscreen Spray has broad spectrum SPF 100, is water resistant for 80 minutes and if you don’t like chemicals, it is free of parabens, phthalate, dyes, synthetic fragrances and more.

$13 at Amazon

13. An overnight shelter

In case you get stuck on a trail in the middle of the night or are planning to camp out, you’ll definitely need a Trekmates Mountain Pod Emergency Shelter. The water-resistant and packable pod fits up to eight people. Featuring wrap-around TPU windows for you to see outside and a stuff sack that turns into a chimney vent, this pod will allow you to rest and all the while, keep you safe.

$90 at REI

14. Insulation for warm th and comfort on top

Another important hiking essential is an insulated jacket that will keep you warm without making you feel stuffy. The Rab Men’s Xenair Alpine Light Insulated Jacket is the perfect combination of breathability and warmth. The jacket is made of dual-density synthetic insulation with more insulation in the front, back and on the sleeves and less insulation on the sides, underarms and spine—giving you warmth where you need it most.

$215 at Amazon

15. Insulation to k eep the legs toasty too

For cold and icy conditions, you’ll need a good pair of insulated pants that will keep you warm and comfortable. The North Face Men’s Freedom Insulated Pants is perfect for colder weather since it’s waterproof while still being breathable, has Heatseeker Eco insulation to keep the warmth in and built-in gaiters to keep the snow out—as a bonus, you can use it as ski pants if you plan on going cross-country skiing.

$169 at The North Face

