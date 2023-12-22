Winter holidays: Here's city of Corpus Christi's trash schedule, which offices are closed

Some of the city of Corpus Christi's nonessential offices, including City Hall and public libraries, will be closed beginning Christmas Day in observance of winter holidays.

All offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Emergency and essential services such as police, fire and the airport will remain open and maintain normal operations. Other vital city departments such as water, wastewater, solid waste services, and the airport will operate normally. The gas and public works departments will have staff on call to respond when needed.

The utilities business office will be closed, but customers may make utility bill payments online on the city's website, at H-E-B locations or by calling 361-885-0751.

The city's Senior Centers will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year's Day. The Home Bound meal delivery program will be closed on Christmas Day and Wednesday, Dec. 27 through New Year's Day. However, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, seniors will receive a five-day supply of shelf-stable meals.

Delila Garcia records a video of the H-E-B Christmas Tree lighting in downtown Corpus Christi Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Garcia and her family were visiting Corpus Christi from McAllen for the weekend.

City staff will continue to conduct welfare checks during the winter closure period.

The Senior Companion Program will continue to be available during the closure period. Patrons can call the Senior Companion office at 361-826-3154 for more information.

The following city departments will be closed as well: City Auditor, City Manager's Office, City Secretary's Office, Development Services, Engineering Services, Human Resources, Legal, Libraries, Management & Budget, Mayor's Office, Planning & Environmental Services and Strategic Planning & Innovation.

Schedule for other city departments

City Call Center

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, Tuesday Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29; closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Municipal Court

Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, Tuesday Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29; closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Public Health District

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024; closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Solid Waste Services

Garbage and recycling for Christmas and New Year's Day will be collected the Saturdays before the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30.

No change in schedule for heavy brush and bulky collection.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Cefe Valenzuela Landfill well be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Animal Care Services

Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with adoptions taking place between 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 30. It will be closed Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Parks and Recreation

The Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, but it will be closed Christmas Day.

The Al Kruse Tennis Center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. It will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The H-E-B Tennis Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. It will be closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The Collier Pool will be closed Christmas Eve through New Year's Day. The Natatorium will be closed from Christmas Eve through Tuesday, Dec. 26, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The Natatorium will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lap swim and 4 to 8 p.m. for open swim Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 29; and open from 2:30 to 6 p.m. for open swim Saturday, Dec. 30.

The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 23 through New Year's Day. The walking trail and playground are open daily from dawn to dusk.

The Corpus Christi and Ben Garza gyms will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year's Day.

Corpus Christi ISD's After School Program will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, and its Vacation Station Camp will be open from Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 through Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Calallen ISD's After School Program will be closed from Monday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, and its Vacation Station Camp will be open from Monday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 22 and Tuesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 29.

Recreation Centers will be closed from Christmas Day through New Year's Day.

RELATED COVERAGE

More: Did the Grinch get your roast? Some Corpus Christi restaurants are serving Christmas meals

More: 5th Annual Coastal Christmas returns to American Bank Center

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

Consider supporting local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Winter holidays: City of Corpus Christi's holiday schedule