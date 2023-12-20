The Winter House Cast Reveal Their Regrets from the Season

Andy Cohen asks the cast of Winter House what their biggest regrets are coming out of the season during the reunion. Casey Craig wishes she had clean underwear in the house and Brian Benni says he regrets portraying himself as someone with no game, adding that the overthought scenarios when he should have just been nonchalant. Danielle Olivera says she wishes she was a better wingwoman, Kory Keefer regrets not defining his relationship going into the house, Alex Propson regrets coming in too hot, Katie Flood regrets not being calm about her dating life and Tom Schwartz apologizes for being needy.

