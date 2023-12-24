Winter house fires - what are the causes and how to prevent them

As the winter season begins, house fires generally increase due to numerous hazards cold weather brings with the need for home heating.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, on average 120 people die in accidental residential fires across the Buckeye State every year. Among the reasons house fire cases increase are:

Overloading outlet

Misuse of extension cords

Old or worn holiday lights

Old or worn appliances and electrical cords

Many house fire in Ohio are during the winter heating season. It was reported \42% of holiday decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heating source. More than one-third of home decorations are started by candles.

Ashland firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday morning in the 500 block of East Main Street.

Ohio State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon recently warned about various fire hazards that are in homes during the holiday season.

“The holidays are a time for celebration, but Ohioans still need to be diligent when it comes to fire safety,” Reardon said. “When decorating, simple steps can help you eliminate fire risks in your home and ensure your holiday is an enjoyable one.”

Decorations also pose a threat as many people fail to follow safety precautions. Among the precautions are making sure light strands with frayed or pinched wires are thrown out.

Both fake and live Christmas tree fires happen for various reasons

Christmas lovers should make sure an artificial tree has a "Fire Resistant" label. If a metallic tree is used, never use electric lights. This could cause electrocution.

When it comes to purchasing a live tree, it is important to make sure to check for freshness as well check the needles are soft and not falling off. Keeping a live tree a safe distance from heat sources will prevent a fire, especially if the tree isn't getting enough water.

It is further advised to remove live trees from homes as soon as possible, as most Christmas tree fires occur on or after New Year's Day.

The National Fire Protection Association also reports one of every three home Christmas tree fires is caused by electrical problem and one of every 31 reported Christmas tree fires result in a fatality.

Most importantly, do not block the primary or alternate escape routes with a tree, decorations or presents.

LED Christmas lights use 75% to 90% less electricity than traditional lights, making them safer for fresh or artificial tress

For fresh or artificial Christmas trees, it is recommended that everyone use LED lights. Unlike traditional bulbs, LED lights use 75% to 90% less electricity for the same amount of light, making them less of a hazard.

It is recommended consumers buy lights that have the label of a nationally recognized testing laboratory. One of the labs is Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

For other safety precautions, it is recommended to use clips, not nails, when hanging lights to prevent any cord damage. It is important to observe if some lights are just for indoor or outdoor and not for both. Turn off the lights before going to sleep or leaving the residence.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: What causes house fires in the winter months