Winter to get a jump-start

Jan. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — Snow in January is hardly a shock in northwest Michigan, but an upcoming storm could be the first of two to blanket the region.

That second storm, expected by week's end, could leave some areas with more than a foot of snow, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Keysor said.

Forecasters expect the biggest totals from the first, set to start Tuesday morning and linger into Wednesday, in the Straits area and Eastern Upper Peninsula, according to the NWS. The chances of 8 inches of snow there are between 40-70 percent. Counties around Grand Traverse Bay, meanwhile, have the same odds for 6 inches of snow.

Snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, with winds gusting at up to 35 miles per hour, making driving hazardous at times.

Keysor said a low pressure system forming in the middle of the U.S. is moving toward the Great Lakes. As it does, it'll bring lots of precipitation with it, which cold air in the region will freeze into snow. That low pressure system is expected to strengthen as it moves into the area, bringing lots of wind as well.

It's a shift in the overall weather pattern, from a mild winter with little snow throughout most of the area to one where there's some potential for larger winter events, Keysor said.

Then, another low pressure system is expected to drop more snow starting on Friday.

"So they're almost carbon copies right now of each other as far as how they're tracking," he said. "So the potential is for quite a bit of snow over the next week."

Just how much the second system will drop isn't certain yet, Keysor said. Either way, it should "jump-start" the winter recreation season, giving snowmobilers, skiers and others waiting for a good snow something to work with, Keysor said.

For at least one local ski hill, the bigger factor will be temperatures in the coming days. Cindy Anderson, Hickory Hills' manager, said snowmaking weather had been intermittent as of Friday, and she still couldn't say for sure when the Traverse City-owned ski area will open.

Anderson is looking for temperatures of 28 or below, and the lower the humidity, the better, she said — forecasts for Traverse City show daytime highs are expected to stay a few degrees higher until Saturday.

Wind and wet, heavy snow might sound like a good recipe for power outages, but Cherryland Electric Cooperative isn't particularly worried about Tuesday's forecast, co-op Communications and Member Relations Manager Courtney Doyle said. The electrical utility's grid can withstand a few inches of snow and blustery winds.

"Something like that doesn't really pose a huge threat to our lines and keeping the power on," she said. "Obviously, we're watching it really closely, but it's not something that we're expecting to have a large impact."

Cherryland Electric Co-op always has crews on call to address outages, and contacts customers via social media and other ways about outages, Doyle said.

Consumers Energy's line crews are gearing up for whatever the storm brings, said Kristen Van Kley, a spokeswoman for the Jackson-based utility.

"We are preparing crews of electric line workers so that they can respond quickly to any outages, and also preparing trucks and essential materials to assist with any restoration efforts if needed," she said.