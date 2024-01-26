Winter: They just don't make it like they used to.

We all know what we saw.

It snowed one day.

Then the snow stayed.

Temperatures that never got higher than freezing kept the yards and fields white, the chunky piles of plowed snow crowding the road’s edge.

The first day, the paper didn’t get delivered because of hazardous road conditions. The next morning, I missed the fact that two papers were delivered, because the rolled up papers were covered by a second snowfall.

Walking up Blakemore toward the BP to pick up a copy of The News Leader, I could feel the cold air wrap around my eyeballs and slide under my eyelids.

Day after day, there was a feeling that nothing was going to change for a long time. The snow on the ground, the cold, the cold.

There was a word wandering toward my consciousness in those days, especially as I took my dogs out before the sun rose, and saw the snow glistening in the pre-dawn light.

It comes from a time we haven’t seen for several years. When snow would fall and stay, when we’d move our warmest coat and gloves to a rack near the front door or breezeway or mudroom. When we’d check to make sure we still had a snow shovel handy and enough salt to keep the ice off our walkways.

The word finally reached me on the third day. And the word was winter.

Anyone who grew up with real winter knows we haven’t seen one for maybe eight years. Where I grew up in New England, winter was that span of time when you would not see the ground beneath the snow. New snow wasn’t necessary because the old snow wouldn’t melt.

Nearly twenty years ago, I moved to Virginia on March 9, in the midst of a snowstorm. By the vernal equinox, the snow was gone, and spring began. It seemed that most of the snow here came a little later, in February and early March, but the scene was the same: a month and change when snow covered the ground.

Of course you might get a snow flurry here in early April. But you knew, once you saw the grass again in late March, that winter’s days were numbered.

I could tell you my middle-aged guy’s tales of the good old days of winter. When school wouldn’t close unless there were two inches or more of snow — on the road. I remember driving to the mall cinema with my friends in the middle of snow so heavy that I'd have to align my car so the tires would fit in the wheel ruts in the snow from other cars. And those were the main roads. Once you got in your neighborhood, all bets were off. Anyone who hadn't slid through an intersection at one point in their teens was just plain lyin' to you.

Times have changed. Maybe we’re smarter now, more careful with each other when the roads are icy and the question is whether we actually want to transport ten thousand children on those roads just to get to school. Those decisions are, I think, for the best, though they may not inspire tall tales.

But one thing is for sure. We’ve had one week of real winter in the last four years, and in less than one week in January we’ve gone from 6 degrees to 66 degrees for an afternoon temperature. Call it what you want, it’s undeniable.

It snowed one day. And the snow stayed.

A week later, we’re heading for a possible high of 70 in late January.

We all know what we saw for a few days. It was winter. We may still get that big haymaker snowstorm in late February or early March, though the last one I remember was over five years ago. We might get icy conditions, an arctic blast, sleet and hail. We might even get more snow before the pear trees bloom.

I doubt we’ll get another full week of winter.

—When Jeff Schwaner's reporters don't give him enough stories to edit on random Thursdays, he may write an occasional column. Reach him at jschwaner@newsleader.com.

Jeff Schwaner is the Editor of The News Leader in Staunton and The Progress-Index in Petersburg, Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Winter for a week: Shenandoah Valley gets a brief glimpse of what used to be