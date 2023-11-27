Is this winter? What to know about the current winter predictions for Indy from NWS

Temperatures in November have ranged from the low 20s to the mid 50s in Indianapolis. Will the weather continue to fluctuate this winter?

While current forecasts show that we are experiencing warmer weather than is typical for this time of year, cold snaps are still possible. According to meteorologist Cody Moore at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the weather this time of year can change drastically and quickly.

Bundle up! Winter-like temps and single digit wind chills are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Moderating temps by the end of the week with rain chances returning Friday. For the latest forecast visit https://t.co/mH4VPithfj #inwx pic.twitter.com/sdKNtmqPht — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) November 26, 2023

For now, we can expect above normal temperatures and precipitation based on the one-month outlook for December, since Dec. 1 marks the beginning of the meteorological winter.

"So that's not to say we won't get any snow later this winter, but for now the main weather pattern does support temperatures above average with warmer than normal temperatures and more precipitation than average," Moore said.

How will Indianapolis weather change in the coming months?

Looking at the three-month outlook which provides a brief look at what the weather pattern could potentially support in the coming months, we could continue to see above normal temperatures into January and February.

Moore recommends checking the forecast regularly this winter while making your holiday plans in order to have the most up to date weather information and don't get caught in the weather.

"Make sure you're consistently checking the forecast because things do change this time of year," Moore said. "Just make sure — no matter how you get your weather, whether it's on your phone, whether it's on a TV, whether it's online — you're checking the weather, consistently, daily for any changes that come up."

Moore recommends going to weather.gov/ind and that's where you can find the National Weather Service's local forecast for all of Central Indiana.

Current forecast for Central Indiana

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 41. South southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind around 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

