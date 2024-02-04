Winter’s last gasp: Here’s the February forecast

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite what Punxsutawney Phil (the groundhog) said on Friday, we still have four more weeks left of meteorological winter. Meteorological seasons use whole months and winter runs from December through February.

The latest forecast for February from the Climate Prediction Center calls for odds that favor a wetter than normal month for almost all of Texas including Central Texas.

February rainfall forecast (CPC)

The temperature outlook likely points towards near-normal temperatures for February.

February temperature forecast (CPC)

What is normal in February in Austin?

An average February is our driest month and our third coldest month of the year. It’s the only month when Austin averages some snowfall (only 0.2″). Average temperatures rise to near 70 by the end of the month. We typically get two freezes in Austin in February.

Average High: 66.5 Feb. 1 Average High: 64 Feb. 29 Average High: 69

Average Low: 45.8 Feb. 1 Average Low: 43 Feb. 29 Average Low: 49

Average Rain: 1.89″ (Driest month)

Average Snow: 0.2″ (Snowiest month)

Wet winter so far…

If it doesn’t rain in Austin for the rest of February, this winter will end as the 33rd wettest in Austin history with records that go back to the late 1800s. We’ve had 8.80″ reported at Camp Mabry since December 1, 2023 making it our wettest winter since 2018-2019 if we don’t receive any additional rain this month.

Drought improving

Near average rainfall in December and the fifth wettest January on record have greatly improved the drought. See how much the drought has improved since last September by using the scroller below.

Drought: Late September 2023

Drought latest: Released February 1, 2024

The latest Drought Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center and the U.S. Drought Monitor point toward some removal or improvement of drought for parts of the area, but not a complete eradication of drought from February through April.

Drought forecast: February-April 2024 (CPC/U.S. Drought Monitor)

March 1 begins meteorological spring and also the beginning of severe weather season in Central Texas. Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we keep you safe and informed before and during any active weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.