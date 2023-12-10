Winter lovers rejoice! The Nordic Ski opener took place at Elm Creek Park on Saturday
After an unusually warm winter so far, Saturday's falling flakes were a relief for winter lovers.
After an unusually warm winter so far, Saturday's falling flakes were a relief for winter lovers.
Ohtani, the two-way phenom who has been far and away the most valuable player in baseball the past three seasons, announced the deal via Instagram on Saturday.
Ohtani's deal is worth more than certain NHL teams right now.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Your cognitive function is an important part of your health. Here's how chocolate and sleep can improve it.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.
Ohtani reportedly agreed to a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
The actor, who is known for his regimented health and wellness routine, is embracing aging.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of nearly 2,000 happy shoppers, and it's just $43.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Plus, score toys, throw blankets and more gifts for the entire family for a steal.
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Foundation models represent a major shift in how the best machine learning models are created, and we are already seeing some impressive near-term accelerations in natural language interfaces. What are your thoughts on the humanoid form factor?
Also on deck: Monopoly on markdown, a robovac for under $100, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer oven for nearly $100 off and so, so much more.
GasBuddy looked at data from its app to determine that in many cities, people drive more aggressively around the holidays.