Winter Is Here: How To Lower Your Energy Bill

Charlene Oldham
·5 min read
Steve Debenport / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steve Debenport / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Winter is here and it's time to start thinking about how to reduce energy bills. Especially considering that most of us will be spending even more time indoors due to the pandemic.

Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Don't worry: You don't need to change your whole lifestyle to see significant improvement -- a few small adjustments can help both the environment and your bank balance. When the cold weather comes, use these 10 tips to help slash your bills.

racorn / Shutterstock.com
racorn / Shutterstock.com

Bundle Up

You can save up to 10% on your heating and cooling bills by setting your thermostat back a few degrees (7-10) for eight hours a day, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Set your thermostats to 68 degrees during the day and a little lower when you're asleep and even lower when you're away from home for extended periods and you'll find a noticeable difference on your next statement.

Dress in layers and use heavier blankets in the winter to stay warm indoors.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

George Frey / Getty Images
George Frey / Getty Images

Update Your Thermostat

Smart home systems can adjust the thermostat for you -- and cut your energy cost considerably.

"According to Energy Star, a programmable thermostat can save households up to $180 per year in heating and cooling costs," said Kendal Perez, a former savings expert with Coupon Sherpa who also operates the site Hassle-Free Savings. The Nest Learning Thermostat, for example, automatically adjusts the temperature after users set it manually for the first few days to establish usage patterns and preferences.

Two independent studies analyzing energy bills before and after homeowners installed Nest's thermostat showed that it cut cooling costs by 15% and reduced heating usage by 10%- 12%, according to the company. Consumers had an average savings of $131 to $145 a year.

light poet / Shutterstock.com
light poet / Shutterstock.com

Upgrade Kitchen Appliances

About 20% of your electric bill comes from running appliances, according to the popular home improvement and remodeling show, "This Old House." Opting for Energy Star-qualified dishwashers, washing machines and refrigerators can dramatically reduce that percentage.

Energy Star refrigerators are great for energy conservation -- they about 9% more energy efficient than others that meet the federal minimum energy efficiency standard. And Energy Star washers use 20% less energy and 30% less water than regular washers.

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

Get a New Water Heater

Because water heating costs account for 18% of your utility bills, switching out your water heater can drastically cut energy bills, according to "This Old House." Consider gas and solar options, many of which are tankless to maximize efficiency.

"Traditional water heaters maintain a full tank of warm water, which requires constant energy to keep warm," said Than Merrill, founder and CEO of the real estate investment education company FortuneBuilders.

"Tankless water heaters, on the other hand, only heat water on demand. That way, you don't have the extra energy consumption occurring when hot water is not being used."

Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com
Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com

Decimate Drafts

You can keep out the cold by insulating windows with clear plastic sheeting and installing insulated window coverings, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Detect drafts around chimneys, in unfinished spaces behind cabinets and closets and other areas -- and seal them. Additionally, lose your fireplace's damper when it's not in use, and apply weatherstripping or caulk around drafty doors and windows.

"One of the best ways to lower your winter energy bills is to reseal your home," said Ryyan Murphy, owner of Irish Heating and Air in Tracy, Calif.

"The average homeowner should be able to weatherstrip their windows and caulk their air leaks in only a few hours, with very low material costs, and see an immediate savings. If you're looking for a change that provides real returns and doesn't require any change in lifestyle -- like turning your water heater down -- this is the solution for you."

KKris / Shutterstock.com
KKris / Shutterstock.com

Schedule Home Maintenance Tasks

At the beginning of the year, take care of many routine home maintenance tasks, like changing the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, vacuuming the refrigerator coils and checking its seals, and changing refrigerator water filters and furnace air filters, said Shane Kenny, founder of the subscription air filter company FilterSnap.

"Keep your HVAC, home and yourself happy this year and change your filter every three months, at least," Kenny said.

Globalphotogroup / Shutterstock.com
Globalphotogroup / Shutterstock.com

Schedule a Furnace Physical

Arrange for an HVAC professional to give your furnace a once-over before the cold truly kicks in. Spend a little now to possibly save a lot later.

"Have your furnace inspected before you need to run it daily," said Murphy. "For under $100 in most markets, you can get your system examined by a professional who can spot air duct leaks, intake blockages, mechanical failings, electronic failings and more. A pre-season tune-up can also help prevent breakages during periods that require emergency repairs, when service calls can cost considerably more."

Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kameleon007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turn Off Electronics and Small Appliances

Get a lower energy bill by turning off and unplugging unused electronics and small appliances. Idle gadgets consume enough energy to power 12 powerplants for a year, according to the EPA.

"Some of the biggest energy suckers are set-top boxes, video game consoles, microwave ovens and battery chargers," said Rob Caiello, director business development and marketing for Red Ventures. "A good tip is to wire energy-hogging appliances to the same power strip, making it easier to cut them all off at once with a simple flip of a switch."

Rasstock / Shutterstock.com
Rasstock / Shutterstock.com

Opt for LEDs

Residential LEDs -- especially Energy Star-rated products -- use at least 75% less energy and last 25 times longer than incandescent lighting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. And savings-savvy homeowners can even upgrade their holiday lights. "LED string lights consume much less energy than standard lights, and switching to LED lights can produce serious savings if you tend to keep your lights plugged in for hours at a time," said Caiello.

welcomia / Shutterstock.com
welcomia / Shutterstock.com

Insulate

One major way to reduce your heating -- and cooling -- bills is to make sure your place is properly insulated, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. If you have an older home, it likely could use an insulation upgrade. A job best done by professionals to avoid air quality issues, properly insulating your home is a great way to lower your energy bill.

More From GOBankingRates

Barri Segal contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some might be representational and not reflect the specific companies and products listed in this article

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Winter Is Here: How To Lower Your Energy Bill

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s when the Bay Area storm will hit hardest

    Forecasts call for an immediate rush of very heavy rain and gusty winds — possibly reaching 70 miles per hour — as Wednesday progresses. Rainfall totals could exceed eight inches in some areas by Thursday night.

  • 3 Home Design Trends We're Ready to Say Goodbye to in 2023

    Giddy up people—2023 is officially here, and it’s time for a state of the union (home edition). While 2022 brought a slew of fast-fashion-like trends (see: Barbiecore, Coastal Grandmother and Whimsigothic), we’re seeing some long-standing home looks exit the scene this year. We’re talking everything from bedding to home colors that Gen Z would officially call cheugy. So, to help break things down, we spoke to Rena Levine, textile designer and founder of Rena Levine Studio for all things trending

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...

  • Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire

    Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.

  • Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s black water swamps are alive

    Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn.

  • Flooding a concern with more rain set to douse San Diego

    There are concerns over flooding in certain parts of San Diego as more rainfall is expected to hit the region.

  • WATCH: Drone footage shows tiger shark swimming several feet from beachgoers - and they don't know it

    An Instagram account caught the footage using a drone: the owner showed the video to one of the unsuspecting swimmers, who was "stunned" at how close the shark swam.

  • Op-Ed: How to save all that water from the 'atmospheric river'

    When California gets storms like this, water managers around the state are probably shaking their head and asking, why can't we hold on to more of that water?

  • 15 Paint Colors That Will Make Your Home Feel Warm and Cozy

    From creamy greige to warm clay to muted green.

  • Home of the Week: This $24 Million Malibu Manse Comes With a Key to One of the World’s Most Exclusive Surfing Havens

    The five-bedroom, 8,000-square-foot estate comes with coveted access to Point Dume Beach where Jeff Bezos likes to surf.

  • A Stinky Stew on Cape Cod: Human Waste and Warming Water

    MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard. “I did not think I was g

  • Mexican scientists sound alarm over Mayan train

    STORY: Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of ancient Maya.But now, scientists and environmental activists say the pristine wilderness and ancient cave systems beneath the jungle floor of the Yucatan Peninsula are critically endangered.It’s due to a new government railway project - the Tren Maya - which aims to bring connectivity and economic benefits to deprived areas.The 910 mile long rail line is set to connect Mexico's top tourist destination Cancun to the ancient Mayan temples of Chichen Itza and Palenque.But experts warn the train will disrupt wildlife routes and already fragile ecosystems. Local guide Ismael Lara shares the concerns."Here we suffer from a terrible drought. From April, and May onwards, temperatures reach 104 Fahrenheit and, unfortunately, we don’t have a water supply. These animals have to migrate to other places to find water, above all. The train will split the jungle and will interrupt these animals' way to find water."President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to finish the flagship rail route by the end of 2023.But the $20 bn project has divided Mexicans and raised questions of how to best to balance economic progress with environmental responsibility.Mexico’s tourism agency, charged with the project, says the railway will lift more than a million out of poverty and create up to 715,000 new jobs by 2030.But it will also bring the modern world closer to vulnerable species, such as jaguars and bats.The train will pass above a system of thousands of subterranean caves carved out from the region's soft limestone bedrock by water over millions of years.Scientists and activists say the government has cut corners in environmental risk assessments in an attempt to complete the project while Lopez Obrador is still in office.&nbsp;One environmentalist told Reuters they spotted construction material leaking into a cave, affecting water supplied to people and animals living on the peninsula.&nbsp;Part of the government's impact study for the project says the environmental risks are "insignificant" and have been adequately mitigated.The ancient caves have also been the site of discoveries, such as human fossils and Maya artifacts, like a canoe estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.Despite the concerns about the railway, it has the support of many in villages, who for generations have been largely forgotten in national development plans."I think it’s an ambitious project. Especially because it will bring infrastructure and tourism, which is our main source of economy. Therefore, it will help us quite a lot. If we get to have this project and keep it, we will get the progress we need."

  • Amazon Has Great Deals on DeWalt Toolboxes, Power Tools, and Accessories Right Now

    DeWalt tools and accessories are still on sale on Amazon — save on toolboxes, power tools, and more.

  • Sanibel welcomes visitors with open arms for first time since Ian destruction

    Local businesses, first responders and community members greeted visitors driving to Sanibel Island with open arms.

  • California storms: Lake Shasta 34% full could see water level rise way up

    Bureau of Reclamation officials said the water level at Lake Shasta could rise 50 feet with all the rain expected to fall over the next 10 days.

  • How the Radical, Fuel-Efficient ‘Flying V’ Airplane Could Replace Jumbo Jets

    The 315-passenger jet flies like other commercial airliners its size, according to recent tests, but is 20 percent more fuel efficient. Plus, it just looks a lot cooler.

  • Bomb cyclone soaks Bay Area: State of emergency in California; forecasters warn of high winds

    The National Weather Service in the Bay Area delivered a rare admonition saying the coming "brutal" storm system "needs to be taken seriously."

  • Welcome to a new year on a warming planet, now with 8 billion people

    Concern about overpopulation and climate change is widespread. An Arizona State University researcher outlines another solution.

  • Super-straight jet stream will cause localized weather chaos worldwide

    If you’re on the receiving end of the monster jet stream, a minority will experience extreme weather.

  • The 'energy gap' nobody wants to tussle with

    Many Western states have declared they will achieve all-renewable electrical goals in just two decades.