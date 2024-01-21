Winter maintenance tips for drivers in the KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While rock salt helps melt ice and keeps us safe on the roads, it can become a nuisance to drivers after the ice has melted.

“My entire outfit in the morning was dirty because I had to lean over and clean off the windows,” driver Draden Vaughn told FOX4. “It leaves a couple nicks and dents and scratches on your car; it can be very much annoying.”

Layla Vasquez was cleaning the salt off her car, saying “Appearance-wise, it’s very unattractive. It is getting everywhere.”

With salt still covering roads across the metro area, automotive technicians are warning that it may do damage to your vehicle.

“The salt can be very corrosive,” automotive technician Oskar Walther said. “Rust can form within 10 minutes of exposure and salt will just make that tenfold.”

He said he’s seen thousands of dollars worth of damage thanks to salt and rust.

“Things break when they really shouldn’t. I’ve seen whole subframes just swinging and dangling and they were just all completely rusted out,” Walther said.

He advised that you should get your car washed as soon as possible to help curb some of the effects that salt can have on the metal parts in your car.

The good news for drivers is that paint is usually unaffected now a days because of the technology that goes into it.

Walther says the real damage is done to parts in your wheels or under your car’s floor.

