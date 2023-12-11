Winter market comes to Ponderosa Brewing Company
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/winter-market-comes-to-ponderosa-brewing-company/
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/winter-market-comes-to-ponderosa-brewing-company/
SumUp -- the fintech that provides payments and related services to some 4 million small businesses in Europe, the Americas and Australia -- has picked up some growth funding to navigate the choppy waters of the current fintech market, waters that have tipped and swayed SumUp itself. The company says that it has been "positive on an EBITDA basis since Q4 2022" (note: this is not the same as profitable).
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "nevermind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
Metcalf finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown
The Ravens and Rams combined for 68 points Sunday, delivering plenty of fantasy goodness. Scott Pianowski breaks down the teams' performances and what lies ahead for both.
Joe Flacco was a forgotten man just a few weeks ago.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will release new iPad Pros and iPad Airs in March, both coming in two size options. He also says Apple will release the M3 MacBook Air in two sizes that month, while the M3 Mac Pro and Mac Studio won't come until later on.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
As Wall Street looks ahead to 2024, chief strategists are already planning their New Year's resolutions. Stay diversified, pay attention to small-cap stocks, and follow the data were among the themes they offered.
Matthew Stafford has the Rams in playoff contention in the NFC.
Are we really willing to trust mercurial SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with people's air supplies?
Reaching the $1 billion valuation milestone — aka, becoming a unicorn — is what startups live for. The number of companies able to claim that title peaked in 2021 and slowed down since the second quarter of 2022, according to a chart created by colleagues Anna Heim, Alex Wilhelm and Miranda Halpern. It hasn’t been much fun for already-minted unicorns either, as both Mary Ann and Rebecca Szkutak reported in December 2022.
'If these pants were a food they would be lasagna and a glass of wine,' says one of 13,000+ five-star fans. Time to grab this winter survival essential!
A 2005 Suzuki Verona, successor to the Daewoo Leganza, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
A mega-popular wireless charger for $16, popular earbuds for 60% off, cozy indoor-outdoor slippers at a nearly 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Add to cart now to get it in time for holiday travel.
GasBuddy looked at data from its app to determine that in many cities, people drive more aggressively around the holidays.
"Seven hundred million dollars" was trending on social media following Ohtani's massive news.
The FTC and 17 attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in September, alleging the company uses illegal tactics to stifle competition. The suit accused Amazon of punishing sellers for listing their products for lower prices elsewhere, among other "monopolistic practices."
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of nearly 2,000 happy shoppers, and it's just $43.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.