Winter market comes to Ponderosa Brewing Company

There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "nevermind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.