Winter mix ends, snow showers likely overnight

Ben Gelber
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

The morning wintry mix has ended, with clouds lingering and temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Low pressure will shift to the Mid-Atlantic Coast, where snow will be heavy over interior sections of the Northeast.

Some fog will develop later tonight, along with a few snow showers, but roads should remain wet. Morning readings will be near or slightly above freezing.

A secondary upper-level system will bring a little snow, mixed with rain, to start the day on Sunday, with a light accumulation possible in the morning. Melting will follow again through the afternoon.

After a dry day on Monday, with seasonable temperatures, a major storm system will bring a soaking rain, accompanied by increasing wind on Tuesday, Colder air will follow, with gusty winds and snow showers on Wednesday.

Forecast

  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 38

  • Tonight: Cloudy, light fog, snow showers late. Low 33

  • Sunday: Wet snow/rain showers. High 38

  • Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 38 (27)

  • Tuesday: Rain, windy. High 49 (34)

  • Wednesday: Windy, colder, snow showers. High 37 (34)

  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 41 (30)

  • Friday: Rain. High 40 (30)

