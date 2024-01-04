Winter is officially here! Snow and rain to hit Cincinnati this weekend ❄️

Cincinnati might have had an unusually warm and dry December, but weather conditions will change for the first weekend of January.

Rain and snow will spread across the region Friday night into Saturday, per a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snow accumulations will likely be less than an inch. Untreated roads and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, may develop some slick spots before temperatures warm to above freezing on Saturday.

The following areas across the region are expected to be affected: southeast Indiana, northeast Kentucky, northern Kentucky, central Ohio, south-central Ohio, southwest Ohio, and west central Ohio.

Though this may be the first widespread accumulating snow of the season, marginal temperatures around freezing may limit travel impacts. Additional light precipitation will return early on Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to stay near normal to above normal through this period. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s are expected Friday through Monday.

How much snow is predicted for Cincinnati?

The NWS predicts light snow with accumulations nearing an inch by Saturday afternoon.

When will we see showers?

According to the NWS hourly weather forecast, snow is expected to start at 1 a.m. Saturday and last through noon. Rain will begin at 7 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. Another chance of rain will likely occur between 1 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

The highest probability of snow will be between 7 a.m. and noon Saturday.

High temperatures in the 30s today will be followed by lows in the mid teens to low 20s tonight pic.twitter.com/FujGsHO8DO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 4, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Snow likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday: Rain and snow before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain. High near 40.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: A chance of rain before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Rain and snow is coming this weekend