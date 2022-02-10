Winter Olympics panda mascot sells out daily
Winter Olympics panda mascot sells out daily
"Don’t I at least deserve the same CHANCE like everyone else?" asked Bulgaria’s Eva Vukadinova after she had to redo the women's slalom in Beijing.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva believed to have tested positive for trimetazidine, medication used to treat angina that will improve blood flow
The two-time gold medalist has been under intense focus after sputtering in her first two events in Beijing.
Denis Balibouse/ReutersLest anyone wonder why elite athletes like Team USA gymnast Simone Biles feel insurmountable pressure to perform, they need look no further than what happened to American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in Beijing this week.The two-time Olympic gold medalist is having a bad Winter Games, disqualifying in her signature events where she was favored to win or at least medal. But 24 hours after what was clearly a disappointment for her, much of the criticism has turned to the me
Almost four decades after the 1984 Winter Olympics, Sarajevo is contending with what to do with its Olympic venues. Many are abandoned and crumbling.
Some Olympic venues are abandoned after the games, but the main stadiums often get a second life.
The first big doping case at the Beijing Olympics involves one of its biggest stars. Here's a look at the drug that Kamila Valieva of the ROC — short for Russian Olympic Committee and the name under which the country is competing because of previous doping violations — is suspected of taking, and how the situation might play out in coming days. The medication trimetazidine is a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats the symptoms of vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency.
Have you ever wondered why Auburn University has two mascots, an eagle and a tiger? Well, here is the answer.
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater prodigy, reportedly failed a drug test before the team competition at the Olympics in Beijing.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
“Mattress Mack” is known in Houston as a man who loves gambling as much as he loves giving back to his community. He drove to a Louisiana gas station to put his money behind his team pick.
She stands to make even more at the Olympics.
The 2022 Winter Olympics are underway on NBC and Peacock and the United States is looking to rack up as many medals as possible. This year, the Winter Olympics are taking place in Beijing, China from Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20. Sign up for Peacock and watch every moment from the 2022 Winter
The 2022 Winter Olympics take place on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China, featuring 109 events–seven more since PyeongChang–across 15 sports. Events will be contested across three Olympic competition zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. Curling, hockey, figure skating, speed skating, short track, big air in freestyle skiing, and snowboarding will take
Food at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is far from the quality athletes desire, but there is a lot of Chinese beer, according to reports.
"You see I got up. I played on concrete all my life," Morant said.
Lawmakers and others taunt the House minority leader for power-walking his way past a question about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
After he already had the big-air gold medal secured, Norway's Birk Ruud took a victory lap with his country's flag in hand. Judges gave him a humorous score.
Team USAs Nathan Chen clinched a gold medal in mens singles with a remarkable free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Watch the performance here.
Yes, eating cheese with live maggots squirming inside was one challenge for racers this week.