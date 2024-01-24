Is winter over in Florida? Will it get cold again and when does spring start?

While Florida's summer heat is relentless and brutal, resident seem to forget all about it when temperatures drop below 60 degrees for multiple weeks.

This winter season has been unusual, with frequent rainy days and colder-than-normal temperatures over the past few months.

There will be some light at the end of the tunnel this week, with possibly record-breaking high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Low to middle 70s can be expected across the Panhandle, while the rest of North Florida can expect high temperatures in the upper 70s and near 80 degrees. The rest of state is expect to be in the low 80s.

But is it actually the end of the chillier winter season for the Sunshine State? Here's what to know.

When is 'cold season' traditionally for Florida?

Typically, winter weather in Florida lasts from December to February, with the height of cold temperatures and frozen iguana warnings in January.

It is noted that depending on what region of Florida you're in, you might not see much of a cold season.

Weather experts said that northern regions are cooler than the southern parts. Central and South Florida tend to be milder and more pleasant during the cold season, making them popular for “snowbirds” seeking refuge from colder climates up north.

What is typically the coldest month in Florida?

We're experiencing it right now!

According to the records kept by the National Weather Service, the coldest month in Florida is January, with an average temperature of 61 degrees throughout the month.

What's the coldest Florida has ever been?

According to the Florida Climate Center, a cold wave that became known as the Great Arctic Outbreak pushed frigid Canadian arctic air into the state in February 1899. During this event, the lowest temperature in Florida at -2 degrees was recorded on February 13, 1899.

It's starting to warm up outside. Will we see cold weather again in Florida?

While the state will see its familiar high temperatures again later this week, a cold front moving east from the lower Plains could bring isolated thunderstorms to the western Panhandle, especially on Thursday, and then spread into Northeast Florida.

A second cold front is then forecasted to move east along the Panhandle and Big Bend Saturday, again bringing changes for rain across Northeast and North Florida Saturday night.

Long-range forecasts call for the following temperatures early next week:

Pensacola temperatures

Monday: Low 40; high 59

Tuesday: Low 37; high 58

Wednesday: Low 41; high 60

Tallahassee temperatures

Monday: Low 44; high 60

Tuesday: Low 38; high 60

Wednesday: Low 39; high 63

Jacksonville temperatures

Monday: Low 46; high 61

Tuesday: Low 40; high 60

Wednesday: Low 38; high 61

Daytona Beach temperatures

Monday: Low 46; high 58

Tuesday: Low 44; high 61

Wednesday: Low 44; high 61

Melbourne temperatures

Monday: Low 48 ; high 61

Tuesday: Low 45; high 65

Wednesday: Low 47; high 66

Port St. Lucie temperatures

Monday: Low 49; high 63

Tuesday: Low 46; high 67

Wednesday: Low 47; high 69

West Palm Beach temperatures

Monday: Low 50; high 64

Tuesday: Low 47; high 68

Wednesday: Low 50; high 70

Naples temperatures

Monday: Low 51; high 64

Tuesday: Low 46; high 65

Wednesday: Low 47; high 68

Fort Myers temperatures

Monday: Low 50; high 64

Tuesday: Low 45; high 66

Wednesday: Low 46; high 68

Sarasota temperatures

Monday: Low 51; high 61

Tuesday: Low 47; high 63

Wednesday: Low 47; high 66

When does spring officially start up again?

In the Northern Hemisphere, the first day of spring will be on Tuesday, March 19, lasting from mid-March to the summer solstice in mid-June.

This is also the start of the vernal equinox. There are two equinoxes and two solstices every year that dictate the seasons. The vernal equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring, and the autumnal equinox is when summer changes to fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

First day of spring: Tuesday, March 19

First day of summer: Thursday, June 20

First day of fall: Sunday, Sept. 22

First day of winter: Saturday, Dec. 21

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida weather: Here's when the cold weather ends, spring returns