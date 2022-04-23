Winter Park bank robber strikes again

Police in Winter Park are searching for man accused of robbing a bank on Saturday.

The robbery occurred at the TD Bank on Orange Avenue at 9:52 a.m.

Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect, who they said appears to be the same person involved in a bank robbery at the Fairwinds Credit Union in Winter Park last week.

According to police, the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build, with medium length dreadlocks and has tattoos on the side of his neck.

Anyone who know anything about either robbery is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

