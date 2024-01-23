Winter Park to get high-dollar restaurant with Michelin-star chef

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Michelin-awarded chef on Feb. 1 will open a new eatery dubbed Omo by Jont just off Park Avenue in Winter Park.

Stationed at 115 E. Lyman Ave. in the space formerly occupied by Sushi Pop, Omo by Jont will feature a French-Japanese experiential prix fixe tasting menu and will seat only 16 guests.

Chef Ryan Ratino studied at Le Cordon Bleu when it had an Orlando outpost — all U.S. Le Cordon Bleu schools closed in 2017. He worked in tourist corridor restaurants for five years before moving on to co-found Hive Hospitality, which operates the two-Michelin-starred Jont and Michelin-starred Bresca, both in Washington, D.C. In 2023, Ratino was recognized as the Michelin Guide DC 2023 Young Chef Award Winner.

