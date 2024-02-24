Winter Park to hold St. Patrick’s Day Parade next weekend

The City of Winter Park will celebrate the luck of the Irish with an upcoming parade.

People can wear green and see the 45th Annual Winter Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, Mar. 2.

The parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Winter Park.

It will begin at Swoope Avenue and go down Park Avenue to Lyman Avenue.

The Winter Park Rotary Club and the Irish American Cultural Society of Central Florida helped sponsor the event.

St. Patrick’s Day started as a day to honor St. Patrick, who was recognized as the patron saint of Ireland.

It has evolved into a religious holiday and expanded to people wearing green clothing and shamrock items.

People of other ethnicities have also joined in on the celebration.

