Winter Park police chief charged with domestic violence, placed on leave, city says

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal was arrested Wednesday on a domestic violence charge in Seminole County, according to a city official.

Jail records show Deal faces a battery charge and is being held without bond at Seminole County jail. His court date is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

“Until more information is available, Chief Deal will be placed on administrative leave,” Winter Park spokesperson Clarissa Howard said in a statement. “Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

