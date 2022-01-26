Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigns after domestic violence charge, city says

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigned Wednesday, a week after he was arrested in Seminole County on a domestic violence charge.

City Manager Randy Knight announced Deal’s resignation at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting and said the city will begin the hiring process for a new police chief as soon as possible.

Division Chief Pam Marcum will continue to head the police department, which employs about 75 officers, until Deal’s replacement is named, Knight said.

Three members of Deal’s family told Seminole County deputies that Deal battered one of them during an argument on Jan. 19 at their home in unincorporated Sanford.

While attempting to leave the argument and walk toward the kitchen, Deal grabbed a family member by the wrist and “slung/pushed [them] out of his way” toward the pantry, according to the arrest report.

Deal told Seminole deputies that he “attempted to get around” the alleged victim but “never laid a hand on” that person, the report said.

Under the conditions of Deal’s release from Seminole County Jail last week, he can’t access any firearms and is not allowed to contact the victim in a “violent” manner.

In his resignation letter, Deal did not address the misdemeanor charge of domestic violence battery he faces, but said he is leaving the agency “at the highest level of policing” and added that “morale in the agency could not be better.”

Deal was hired to lead WPPD in 2016 after previously serving as chief for the Atlantic Beach Police Department in North Florida. He began his career as a patrol officer at the Altamonte Springs Police Department in 1981 and was a deputy chief when he retired from ASPD in 2014.

“After 40 years of dedicated law enforcement, I am truly excited for what the future holds for me and my family,” Deal said. “We definitely look forward to the next chapter in our lives.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

