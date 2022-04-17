Winter Park police search for man accused of robbing bank

Police in Winter Park are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank.

Officials released surveillance pictures from inside the Fairwinds Credit Union on North Orlando Avenue.

Police said the man came in just after noon on Saturday and robbed the bank.

Officers did not say how much money was taken or if any weapons were involved.

Anyone who know anything about the robbery is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

