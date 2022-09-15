Winter Park teen accused of bringing gun to school previously accused of breaking into middle school

Court records show that a Winter Park High School student accused of bringing a gun and bullets to school this week was previously accused of breaking into a middle school campus.

The 15-year-old boy, who Channel 9 is not naming because he is underage, appeared in court on Thursday.

Police reports show that he’s accused of breaking into Apopka Middle School in May.

His mother asked the judge on Thursday to allow him to come home. But the judge denied that request.

He has a hearing next week for his felony burglary case and he’ll be back in court in October for what happened in Winter Park.

Read: Winter Park High student, 15, accused of bringing gun, bullets to school in backpack

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.