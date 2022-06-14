Winter Park woman accused of killing husband could take the stand

An Orange County woman on trial in her husband’s murder could take the stand in her own defense.

Danielle Redlick is accused of stabbing her husband to death in 2019. She is claiming self-defense.

On Monday, Redlick’s daughter testified in the courtroom for the very first time.

Redlick’s daughter told the jury that the night before her father Michael Redlick died, her mother brought up a text message from another man he found on her cellphone and that it made him angry.

She said that she remembered her parents arguing and drinking that night. She told the jury that she had to take a bottle of liquor from her dad and throw it out. Then she went to a friend’s house.

The next day, the day her dad died, Michael apologized to her, saying he wished she hadn’t witnessed the fight he and Danielle Redlick had the night before.

Their daughter went on to say her father was rarely angry.

She also said she had an unhealthy relationship with her mother.

Throughout her testimony, the daughter did not make contact with Redlick.

Redlick was emotional. She moved her chair over so she could face her daughter. She even cried loudly at one point.

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom for another day of testimony.

