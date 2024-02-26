Winter parking regulations end Friday in Milwaukee. Here's what you need to know.

Cars are seen on West Fond du Lac Avenue on Feb. 16 in Milwaukee. Winter parking regulations in the city end March 1.

As spring approaches, Milwaukee's winter parking regulations will end this week.

Here's what you need to know:

When do Milwaukee's winter parking regulations end?

Winter parking regulations end on March 1.

Can I park on major bus routes?

No parking is allowed on through highways and mass transit bus routes from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Winter regulations did not allow parking on through highways and bus routes from Dec. 1 to March 1. Those streets were not individually posted. For a list of those streets, you can visit the Winter Parking Regulations-Not Individually Posted page.

Can I park overnight in Milwaukee?

Regardless of the season, overnight parking is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. To park on city streets overnight, drivers need an overnight parking permit or temporary overnight parking permission. You can purchase or renew overnight parking permits here and request temporary overnight parking permission here.

An overnight parking permit or temporary overnight parking permission is not needed between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on:

Sunday morning

Morning of the day and morning of the day following: New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

For up to 90 minutes in the same block of a business licensed by the city that's open between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Do I have to park on a specific side of the road in Milwaukee?

Most residential streets limit parking between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. to one side of the street, which alternates throughout the year with a valid permit. The alternate side parking is extended from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. when the city declares a snow emergency.

On even-numbered calendar days, drivers with a valid overnight permit or temporary permission must be legally parked on the side of the street with even house numbers. On odd-numbered calendar days, a vehicle must be parked on the side of the street with odd house numbers.

Certain residential streets were restricted to parking on a specific side of the street during the winter months. Those streets were marked with signs reading "No Parking" on one side of the street, either for the entire winter period, or with monthly alternation.

How to park next to a bike lane:

Protected bike lanes can use flex posts and cars to separate people riding bikes and people driving.

Do not park in the bike lane

Make sure to read signs carefully on where to park, load or unload

Look both ways for cyclists when exiting your vehicle and crossing the bike lane

More information on Milwaukee parking rules

For more information, visit the city's parking regulations webpage. You can also sign up for text notifications at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com. The Department of Public Works can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.

To report an illegally parked vehicle, call (414) 286-CITY or report a violation online.

