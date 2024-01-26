Winter pet safety: Protecting your pets from snow, ice and freezing cold

CHARLEVOIX — Late January and early February is typically the coldest time of the year in Northern Michigan, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Charlevoix Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Rob Pletcher shared some tips on keeping pets safe and healthy during the long winter months ahead.

At the top of the list, Pletcher said pet owners must tailor safety concerns to the specific needs of their pets. Factors like breed, age and health conditions should be taken into account. For example, a chihuahua may require a sweater outside while a Siberian husky does not.

Other tips include:

Outdoor time management: Pletcher advised limiting outdoor time in freezing temperatures and encourages shorter walks or play sessions during the warmer parts of the day. "If they go outside and they aren’t doing anything, they are going to get cold faster. If they are active, they are going to generate some heat and stay a little bit warmer," said Pletcher. "For a small dog, if it’s getting less than 20 degrees you probably can’t spend much time outdoors. You should just go out and do your business and come back in."

Appropriate clothing: When it comes to sweaters, jackets and boots to protect pets from the cold, Pletcher emphasized that some breeds need more protection than others. "Especially if they don't have a lot of fur, you should make sure they have a jacket on before they go outside," said Pletcher. Pletcher also said that in most cases boots aren’t necessary unless your pet is going for a longer walk, not just a routine potty break.

Fur care: Pletcher said it is important to keep pets properly groomed during the winter, explaining that regardless of the animal, “whether it’s a barn cat or a regular pet,” their fur needs to be free of mats and not cut too short. The mats prevent the animals’ fur from working appropriately, according to Pletcher. "Even in winter types dogs like huskys and they can’t have their fur cut too short. At the groomers they can be cut pretty short, so in the wintertime they should not be cut down to the skin."

Nutrition and hydration: Maintaining a balanced diet to help pets stay healthy and generate warmth was an important point made by Pletcher, who also reminded pet owners to ensure access to unfrozen water. Pletcher said “it’s imperative” to make sure animals have access to water. This includes taking measures to ensure it does not freeze. “They must have access to fresh water. They need hydration to keep themselves warm,” said Pletcher. He also said if the water is accessible inside a shelter, such as a barn or shed, it will freeze less easily.

Paw care: Pletcher explained the importance of protecting pets' paws from ice, salt and chemical deicers during the snowy months. He suggested making a habit of wiping your pets' paws off after they go outside to remove any irritants. "You should wipe their feet before they come in. It’s not good for them to lick it and if it stays on their skin too long it can burn them," he said.

Avoiding hazards of frozen water and snow pile-ups: Pletcher warned about the dangers of pets venturing onto frozen bodies of water and the responsibility that owners have to provide guidance on keeping them away from such hazards. “All these bodies of water are half frozen right now and dogs will go out and you have to be careful,” he said. Pletcher also noted that snow plow pileups can alter an animal’s normal path outdoors, causing them to walk into roadways they otherwise wouldn’t and increasing their risk of getting hit by a car. To prevent this, he suggests having a location shoveled where they can go to the bathroom.

Shelter: Pletcher recommends that if your animal is going to be outside without you for long periods of time, providing a shelter that is insulated, waterproof and has proper bedding to keep warm is important. "The animal should have a space big enough for them to move around in, but small enough to allow them to generate some warmth," he said.

Identification: One of the bigger points Pletcher stressed was the importance of having proper identification on pets, as they might be more prone to getting lost during winter weather. “Having proper identification on your pets is a really big thing, especially in the winter when time is of the essence and you don’t want them to spend the night outdoors if they get lost," said Pletcher, who recommends microchips for indoor cats, who can easily slip out the door and get lost in the snow. “They aren’t prepared for that and they are at much more risk for having exposure problems," he said. “Make sure your dog or cat has tags and a microchip. We get calls where the pet has taken off and because it is wintertime everyone is really worried."