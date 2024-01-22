Winter Realms ice attraction opens in Lake Geneva
Winter Realms, a new version of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles, opens Friday with many new additions.
Winter Realms, a new version of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles, opens Friday with many new additions.
The national average price for regular-grade gasoline remains above $3 a gallon after several months of declines.
NVIDIA’s long-awaited RTX Remix tool is now available as an open beta. This software lets modders add ray-tracing and AI-upscaled textures to older games, like the unofficial remaster of Half Life 2.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
A bug on X, formerly Twitter, was causing numerous posts over the weekend to be flagged as "Sensitive Media," thwarting the company's own attempts to make its platform more approachable to advertisers. Today, a bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media. In addition, there's an option to add a one-time sensitive content warning to photos and videos across X on iOS, Android, and the web.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Popular for its warmth, plethora of pockets and super-cute style, this top-selling jacket is at the lowest price we've seen in years.
Wildlife photography has long been at the cutting edge of technology, and National Geographic's 'A Real Bug's Life' docu-series is no exception.
The biggest news stories this morning: NASA loses then reestablishes contact with its Ingenuity Mars helicopter, That time France tried to make decimal time a thing, Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now open.
Stock up on your winter essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
This is a winter fashion must-have for more than 13,000 five-star fans.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
New pickup buyers who need truck utility without the dimensions of a full-size model have lots of choices. Here are the best midsize trucks for 2024.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Reviewers say they're 'like wearing a heated blanket' and 'best money I've spent on winter clothes.'
That won't hurt the trade value.
YouTube is following in Netflix’s footsteps as it decides not to release a dedicated app for the Apple Vision Pro’s upcoming launch. Like Netflix subscribers, viewers will have to go to the web browser version if they want to watch YouTube videos. "We're excited to see Vision Pro launch, and we're supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to TechCrunch.
We took our long-term Subaru WRX sledding through some snow to see how it fares.
When it comes to free-agent relievers, sometimes you get Kenley Jansen. Sometimes you get Wade Davis.
Grab this snuggly, stylish oversize sweater for as little as $23 — the lowest price we've ever seen it.