Winter reflections in Ashtabula County

Feb. 3—Winter 2023-24 has delivered little snow, a lot of rain and moderate temperatures.

The relatively mild temperatures have made it possible for a variety of warmer weather recreational activities, like walking and bike riding, but little skiing and sledding adventures.

Waterfowl seem to enjoy the weather, gathering at area beaches and ponds in different areas throughout the county.

Outdoor workers had a brief spell of extremely cold weather to deal with but have been able to enjoy mostly moderate temperatures as they work on power lines, policing area communities and other outdoor jobs.

The weather in northeastern Ohio is likely to change without much warning, so cold spells and snow storms could be just around the corner for area residents hoping for an early spring.