Winter will make a return to New England this week. Here’s what to expect

Winter will return to New England this week with snow, sleet, ice, and rain after a stretch of mild weather that brought record warmth to the region.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear issued an early weather alert for Thursday because Massachusetts will see an icy mix of snow sleet, and freezing rain.

A quick-hitting system will move in late Tuesday afternoon and persists into the evening, bringing showers and a mix of light snow.

The best chance for snow accumulation Tuesday will be on roads at higher elevations.

This is the #snow expected tomorrow in the late afternoon - evening. The best chance for accumulation on local roads will be at elevations in the darker shading. @Boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/OuEPBMH64y — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 20, 2023

The bigger storm threat is on Thursday, Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

The mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday and make for icy travel conditions throughout the day Thursday.

“If your vacation week plans are flexible, Thursday is a good one to limit travel and stay at home,” Spear said.

Plain rain is likely on tap for the South Coast, the Cape and the Islands.

New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine will see mostly snowfall, with the possibility for six or more inches.

WEATHER ALERT Thursday! Much of MA will see an icy mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain. NH, VT & ME have the best chance for 6"+ snowfall. @boston25 #newengland pic.twitter.com/wxhTIFh4bu — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

