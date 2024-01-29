Winter’s Return is more bark than bite with a messy & chilly week ahead

Monday starts with a few light snow showers and chilly northwest winds. The good news is how warm we were last week which helped warm up the ground making it difficult for the snow to stick to many area roadways. The exception always being bridges, overpasses, and less traveled mountain roads which will still give us issues of ice. The good news is once the sun rises, it’s radiant heat will help thaw the roads keeping them clear. Air temps, on the other hand, won’t benefit much with mostly cloudy skies and northwest winds keeping us in the 30s all day. Factor in wind chills and we’ll feel like we’re in the teens and twenties all day.

Tonight clouds are stubborn but slowly clear out allowing temps to drop into the low 20s and upper teens. What does melt through the day will refreeze in the overnight for icy roads in places.

Tuesday begins with patchy black ice for the morning commute but sunshine and a change in wind direction will help us thaw those road through the morning and afternoon. Temps rise slowly but steadily into the mid 40s by the afternoon. By the evening commute, clouds increase and showers push in northwest to southeast. We are warm enough for rain but after sunset, temps fall back for an rain/ice/snow mix. By the pre-dawn hours we’ll see a full transition to snow with little accumulations expected. Messy, icy roads but little snow.

Wednesday morning snow showers continue to push out of the region and temperatures warm up into the 40s. We’ll go from snow showers in the morning to rain in the early afternoon before clearing up entirely for the evening commute. After sunset and through the overnight, temps fall back into the upper 20s allowing for black ice to form once again.

Thursday morning commuters will want to watch for patchy ice on roadways before we start to warm up through the late morning into the mid 40s. Sunshine will be with us most of the day through a few clouds at times. While Thursday looks dry, clouds roll back in late Thursday night as another weak system sets its sights on Friday. Overnight lows in the low 30s keeps the icy road threat to the higher elevations.

Friday is a day of building clouds as a weak system moves in from the north. With afternoon highs pushing into the 40s we look to be warm enough for a rain event by the late afternoon and early evening. After sunset, temps cool enough for a few passing snow flakes but little accumulations expected. Overnight lows in the 30s keeps the refreeze pattern alive for some icy spots pre-dawn into Saturday.

Saturday a few morning flakes fly across the eastern mountains but overall, sunshine starts to peek through thinning clouds. Temperatures are a struggle staying close to the mid 30s much of the day. Wind chills will be colder yet with many in the teens most of the day. Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Sunday is a sunnier day but still cold as northwest winds keep us chilly. Highs for the day top out around the upper 30s for the lowlands with the mountains in the the low to mid 30s. After sunshine a few clouds roll in from the west which will keep overnight lows from dropping too far into the low to mid 20s.

In your extended forecast our jet stream looks to remain well towards the north through the central plain state which keeps us in the two Virginias on the colder side of things. Temps remain near average for this time of year in the low 40s. With our jet stream just towards our west, a few system get picked up and carried our way as the rain to snow mess continues into February.

MONDAY

Morning snow showers, chilly, mostly cloudy PM. Highs near freezing.

TUESDAY

Sunshine to start, warmer, rain/snow PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning snow showers then clearing. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Quiet day with sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Building clouds, PM sct. showers. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Passing flurries AM, clearing PM. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Chilly, Breezy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY

Stray shower, mtn flakes. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, flurries AM. Highs in the 30s.

WEDENSDAY

Cold sunshine. Highs near freezing.

THURSDAY

Frigid sunshine, frosty wind chills. High in the 30s.

