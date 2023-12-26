New winter road preps in parts of OK County

TechCrunch

The FTC has proposed tightening up the rules protecting kids from the surveillance economy. The updated rules would require companies to get the OK from parents before sharing data with advertisers and prohibit holding onto data for nebulous "internal operations," among other things. "The proposed changes to COPPA are much-needed, especially in an era where online tools are essential for navigating daily life—and where firms are deploying increasingly sophisticated digital tools to surveil children," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a blog post.