Winter Sandyland: A blend of art, sand and community giving this holiday season

OKALOOSA ISLAND — While the chances of playing in snow this Christmas are low, the chances of you getting to play in the sand are high.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Sand Effects will be hosting its first Winter Sandyland at The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach, which will benefit Children in Crisis, located in Fort Walton Beach, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here is what we know:

Something different

"I'm super stoked," said Jason Harwell, owner of Sand Effects. "I think this is going to be something special that hasn't been done in our area. It brings different artists together that are just wanting to do good and give back."

Harwell, who also runs Erase the Trace Okaloosa, said that, in the past, he usually adopts a Christmas program. This year, he wanted to use his own business to make an impact in the community.

Along with Harwell, eight other artists from across the South will participate in building sculptures on Okaloosa Island.

"I decided I was going to use my business and the friends that I have that play in the sand too. We can utilize our talent to bring something different and unique so the community can come out, make memories and enjoy. At the same time, use it as a toy drive to benefit Children in Crisis and families in the community."

Along with Harwell, sandcastle artists from across the Gulf Coast and Deep South will showcase their work. Some of the artists involved are:

Dan Anderson - Miramar

Peggy Nielsen - Panama City

Keith Byrd - Milton

Shey Knight - Opelika, Alabama

Mark Flynn - Santa Rosa Beach

Scott Shackelford - Navarre

Raleigh Satterwhite - Georgia

How to get in?

To attend the walkthrough exhibit, one must be willing to give. According to Harwell, Children in Crisis had an overflow of toys for the upcoming holiday season. Although toys will still be accepted, Erase the Trace Okaloosa will be used as an outlet to help CIC this season.

What's needed are gift cards and the opportunity to give experiences to families in need.

"We don't want anybody to miss the opportunity to make memories with their families," he added. "Even if you don't have a donation, it's for the love of community. We encourage you to come out, take pictures and see something different."

If you are a sand artist, Harwell is still accepting artists to participate in the event. He can be reached at sandeffectsinfo@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: A Winter Sandyland is coming to Okaloosa Island