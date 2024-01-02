Winter after-school club available through Parks and Rec
Jan. 1—BEMIDJI — The city of
Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department
will offer an after-school club for youth from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, at the Historic Carnegie Library Lakeview Room.
Participants will be snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and doing all things snow-related, a release said. Snacks will be provided and attendees should dress for the weather.
The cost to participate is $45 for the whole series, scholarships are available.
Register online at
For more information, contact
(218) 333-1862.