Winter after-school club available through Parks and Rec

Jan. 1—BEMIDJI — The city of

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department

will offer an after-school club for youth from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 11-Feb. 15, at the Historic Carnegie Library Lakeview Room.

Participants will be snowshoeing, ice skating, sledding and doing all things snow-related, a release said. Snacks will be provided and attendees should dress for the weather.

The cost to participate is $45 for the whole series, scholarships are available.

Register online at

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

For more information, contact

(218) 333-1862.