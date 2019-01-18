The Winter Show Modernizes the Antique Fair with Creative, Colorful Booths—and an App

Scalamandré's iconic leaping zebras in dramatic black and gold (Kentshire); a nubby ochre silk (Adelson Galleries); a slate-hued grass cloth (Hyde Park Antiques); a swath of seashells (Bernard & S. Dean Levy). Yes, there's furniture and art aplenty at this year's Winter Show, but something else stood out at last night's opening party: wallpaper. Throughout the fair, vendors look to creative wall coverings to catch the eye, yes, but also to demonstrate the versatility of their wares.

Early American baskets pop against lemon yellow walls at Kelly Kinzle Antiques, while a seashell backdrop (John Derian's shell paper for Designers Guild) at Bernard & S. Dean Levy adds a playful touch to the booth's serious display of Chippendale furnishings—especially once you notice that the lower portions of the walls are hand-painted a blue hue taken from David Hockney's pools, giving the effect of being underwater in a surreal antique-filled ocean.

At folk art outfit Olde Hope, proprietor Patrick Bell worked with David Guilmet (with whom he helms design firm Bell-Guilmet Associates) to translate early-19th-century portraits of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, residents by Jacob Mantel into a large-scale wall design. "They fit with our merchandise," Bell says of the images. "So we picked a few, did a layout, and scaled it and then sent the layout and images of the paintings to Brands Imaging in Philadelphia. They then turned that into a computer program, which they printed on 54-inch vinyl paper." Bell himself didn't see the final result until install day. "I knew it would either be completely exciting or a complete disaster," he says. Suffice it to say it was the former.

Photo: Courtesy of The Winter Show More

"We really look to ways in which we can create a backdrop to bring the focus on the materials people have collected," Bell says of his work in interiors. "This is no different."

At Elle Shushan, meanwhile, an oversize paisley print—an Adelphi paper adapted from an 18th-century design—beckons visitors into the jewel box of a booth, covered with the dealer's famous miniature portraits.

"For Elle’s booth at the Winter Show, she requested the very clean St Giles Blue from Farrow and Ball (black-framed or gilt-framed pictures look killer on deep sky blue), but it can be chilly, so we wanted a full-blooded blast to contrast against the cool interior," explains Ralph Harvard, who outfitted the booth. "The paper you saw is a custom colorway of one found in the Maryland home West St. Mary’s Manor. The original, from about 1765, was a delicate gray and pink. It was almost too voluptuous, so I toned it down a little, tweaking the color to rather imply an antiqued crimson damask, crimson (pure red plus a touch of black)."

Photo: Courtesy of The Winter Show More

Harvard, a New York–based designer, was responsible for three of this year's booths. "We do three booths every year, for the intense fun and challenge," he tells AD PRO. "Our task at Elle [Shushan]’s is to seduce/draw in people in to see the tiny miniatures, at Frank’s [of Bernard & S. Dean Levy] to presence a contrasting background for brown furniture, and at Kelly [Kinzle]’s to show a more contemporary setting for his folky, colorful stuff."