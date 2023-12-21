Winter Solstice: The darkest day of the year is perfect for stargazing

The darkest day of the year is upon us, Winter Solstice takes place on Thursday, Dec. 21, marking the first day of winter. Ready or not the winter season is here for the next three months bringing with it icy windshields and bone-chilling days.

Winter’s precise arrival is at 10:27 p.m. tonight. Although it looks like according to The Weather Channel, we won't be expecting snow until at least the end of January — meaning no white Christmas for the SouthCoast.

A wintery landscape frames a man with a snowblower in New Bedford as residents dig out from a storm last winter.

What is Winter Solstice?

Solstice is from the Latin word solstitium, which means "sun standing still," often though for the brief pause when the sun reaches its most extreme point before the direction of travel is reversed.

Winter Solstice is 24 hours with the fewest daylight hours of the year, making it the shortest day of the year, or the longest night of the year. This is due to the fact that the Earth's northern axis is tipped away from the sun resulting in the day with the fewest hours of daylight all year in the Northern Hemisphere.

According to Time and Date, there will only be nine hours and nine minutes of daylight in New Bedford on the Winter Solstice.

Many different cultures have celebrated Winter Solstice for centuries with feasts, festivals, and rituals. They celebrate this important astronomical occurrence and the subsequent “return” of the Sun.

Although we are in for some cold dreary days ahead the good news is that every day after the solstice we get a little more sunlight. The days will start getting longer and the nights shorter.

Why is Winter Solstice a perfect time for stargazing?

In the North Hemisphere, during the solstice, the sun is as low in the sky as it ever gets. This makes the moon appear high in the sky, the waxing gibbous moon will be shining to the right of Jupiter forming what NASA calls the “Christmas Star.”

If you grab your binoculars or telescope you will be able to see the duo shining bright in the sky when you look high above the southeastern horizon as night sets in.

You will also be able to see the two on Friday, Dec. 22 as the moon will be to the left of Jupiter. Friday is also the estimated day to see the Ursid meteor shower, a low-key meteor shower that usually offers five to 10 meteors per hour.

If the brightness of the moon doesn't affect the shower, according to Earth and Sky, you will be able to see it around the Big Dipper and the star Kochab well up in the north-northeast at around 1 a.m.

