Winter Solstice March commemorates homeless lives lost

Dec. 22—TRAVERSE CITY — On the longest night of the year, members of the Grand Traverse community gathered in a silent walk, dedicating their steps to the 12 lives lost to homelessness this year.

On Thursday night, during the winter solstice, approximately 100 people walked from the Governmental Center in Traverse City, downtown and back.

These walks are conducted around the nation each year on the winter solstice, for the purpose not only of remembering the lost but to remind the community how challenging it can be to survive midwinter's cold conditions.

National Homeless Persons Memorial Day was first established in 1990, and is observed nationwide with prayers, candles, moments of silence and the reading of names on Dec. 21.

Kim Steffes and her husband, Bill Holland, have been volunteering their time to the cause, helping with food drives and wherever else they can. They participated in the walk Thursday evening.

"It means something special when you meet these people that are struggling," Steffes said. "But when they pass away, it puts things into perspective. You look at the homeless situation differently."

Goodwill Northern Michigan's community engagement officer Ryan Hannon said he first organized the event in 2008, prompted by a need he recognized in the community.

"I saw an article about national homeless persons memorial day, had clicked on a link to look for events in our region and found nothing." he said. "So I felt the need to start this."

At the start of the gathering, he introduced the mission of the event and made some opening remarks.

"We have a proven track record not only locally but nationally that helping people move into housing and then supporting them with whatever objectives or goals they have is much successful in a housed situation," Hannon said. "People don't want to live out here. We can do better by coming with a more scaled response of housing and permanent supportive housing."

We have a wonderful community that works with people that are experiencing homelessness," said Hannon. "I hope [they] recognize that it doesn't have to be this way."

After his opening statement, the group proceeded with their route, which was completed silent.

Taylor Moore, food rescue director for Goodwill Northern Michigan, expressed his appreciation for what Hannon has been doing.

"We're grateful to have Ryan on our team, for him to put this together every year for our homeless community, bringing people together, that's just what it's all about — building community," Moore said.