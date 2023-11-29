When is the winter sostice? Will it be cold on Christmas? What to expect

With the first day of winter quickly approaching, Florida’s seemingly shrinking cold seasons and elongated summers call into question what makes a season a season.

The answer is something not even astronomy and meteorology agree about.

The Farmer’s Almanac says there are technically two first days of winter; one date is on Dec. 1, and the other falls on Dec. 21.

The first date is the meteorological first day of winter, while the second is the winter solstice, which marks the shortest and longest night of the year in terms of daylight.

Here’s what you need to know about the first day of winter and winter solstice.

When is the first day of winter?

While the meteorological first day of winter falls on Dec. 1, most recognize the winter solstice, which takes place on Dec. 21, as the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. The winter solstice is when we experience the shortest day and longest night of the year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Astronomical versus meteorological start dates

The differences between the astronomical and meteorological start dates sound more complex than they are. A season’s astronomical start date is marked by the sun's position in relation to Earth. According to the Almanac, the meteorological start date is based on the 12-month calendar and the annual temperature cycle.

What is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice on Dec. 21 in the Northern Hemisphere is when the Earth reaches its maximum tilt away from the sun. It’s the shortest day and longest night of the year.

What is the difference between an equinox and a solstice?

Throughout the year, Earth experiences two solar equinoxes and two solstices. The equinoxes occur in spring and fall, while the solstices fall in summer and winter.

An equinox is when the northern and southern hemispheres are in a “neutral” position related to the sun. That means the Earth’s axis is neither tilted away nor toward the sun, and the Earth sees almost equal daylight and darkness, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A solstice is when the Earth’s tilt is either furthest toward or away from the sun, depending on whether it’s summer or winter.

Will it be a cold Florida Christmas?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s winter outlook showed that Florida will have equal chances of having a normal or above-normal winter, but December will favor above-normal temperatures.

Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center, also predicted a wetter-than-normal winter along the Gulf Coast.

“An enhanced southern jet stream and associated moisture often present during strong El Nino events supports high odds for above-average precipitation for the Gulf Coast, lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast states this winter,” said Gottschalck.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: When is the first day of winter? What to know about winter solstice