Winter Springs man faces manslaughter charge after woman he pushed on the ground later dies, police say

A 52-year-old Winter Springs man faces a manslaughter charge after a woman he allegedly pushed onto the ground in August later died from her injuries, according to an arrest affidavit.

Timothy McGuire was initially charged with battery for using both hands to shove Anna Mae Wilson, 60, on the ground during an argument on Aug. 30 at a home on Bombay Avenue, the report said.

Wilson hit her head and elbow on the concrete during the fall, the report said, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

But her condition worsened, her son told investigators, and tests discovered she had a skull fracture that caused bleeding in her brain, the report said.

Wilson eventually stopped eating, suffered a stroke and was put on life support after a series of seizures and liver failure, according to the affidavit. She died on Sept. 24.

The Orange County Medical Examiner determined Wilson died from a traumatic brain injury.

McGuire told police he “pushed someone, but it wasn’t purposeful,” the report said. His wife told police that McGuire had been drinking before he encountered Wilson while walking around the neighborhood looking for his dog.

Online records show McGuire was released Wednesday from Seminole County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

