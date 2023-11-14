Winter Springs woman ‘may be in danger’ after going missing, police say

Winter Springs police are seeking the public’s help after a woman was reported missing earlier this week in the company of her estranged husband.

Shakeira Rucker was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, leaving her home in the city with Cory Hill, a Winter Springs Police Department spokesperson said in a release. Hill was arrested Sunday on multiple charges of attempted murder, records show.

Rucker was not with him at the time.

“The family has not seen or heard from Shakeira since that day and believes that she may be in danger,” the police statement said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact investigator Tracy Fugate at 407-327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org.